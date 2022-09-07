Delhi: L-G orders probe against Arvind Kejriwal over plaint alleging stamp duty evasion

Dated 28 August, the complaint has been marked to the Chief Secretary for further necessary action by Vinai Kumar Saxena

New Delhi: In what could be a major dampener in Arvind Kejriwal’s attack on Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, a complaint has been received by the Delhi Lokayukta against the Chief Minister of Delhi claiming that he sold three plots for Rs 4.54 crore but showed on papers an undervalued price of Rs 72.72 lakhs.

Dated 28 August, the complaint has been marked to the Chief Secretary for further necessary action by Saxena.

According to reports, the complaint claimed that Kejriwal sold the plots in February 2021, through his wife Sunita Kejriwal at the market rate of Rs 45,000 per sq. yard. However, on papers, he showed Rs. 8300 per sq. yard, the complaint added.

#Breaking | L-G receives complaint against #ArvindKejriwal that Delhi CM sold plots through his wife Sunita, duped exchequer @_pallavighosh and @rupashreenanda with the details. Also, listen in to what BJP's @HarishKhuranna has to say Watch #NationAt5 with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/dbzmDOAa21 — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2022

It further alleged that the AAP national convenor “duped the exchequer of Rs 25.93 lakh in Stamp Duty and Rs 76.4 lakh as Capital Gain Tax.”

Meanwhile, VK Saxena has also asked Arvind Kejriwal to release Rs 383.74 crore due to the city’s municipal corporations under education and health heads, the LG office said on Wednesday.

Sharing on Twitter a letter he wrote to the CM, Saxena’s office said he has asked for the release of the fund pending for two years.

Holding the fund “without any reason” was adversely impacting primary education and health in Delhi, he said in the letter.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.