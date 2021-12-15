Delhi-Kathmandu bus service resumes today: Check guidelines here

The bus service, which started in November 2014, covers a distance of 1,167 km and connects the capital cities of India and Nepal

The Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, also known as the Maitri Bus Sewa, resumed today, 15 December. After being suspended for over one-and-a-half years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bus service resumed at 10:00 am.

According to India Today reports, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) issued a notice regarding the same, stating that the service will operate from Ambedkar Bus Terminal. However, with the latest threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus , commuters of Delhi-Kathmandu buses will have to strictly follow COVID-19 related protocols that have been set by the Corporation.

Here are the latest Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines of COVID-19 protocol that shall be followed:

Passengers should have a final vaccination certificate (be fully vaccinated) as well as a negative RT-PCR report obtained within 72 hours of the journey. Only then they will be allowed to board the bus, as per Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Passengers will not be allowed to board the bus if they do not carry the required documents.

The Delhi to Kathmandu bus service will be available for people every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. However, the bus will return from Kathmandu to the national capital on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

As for the fare details, it has been increased to Rs 2,800. Prior to the pandemic, a single ticket was priced at Rs 2,300.

DTC has collaborated with Skyline India (Motors) Private Limited for the operation of the bus.

Details on Delhi to Kathmandu bus service:

This service was launched in November 2014 and it connects the capital cities of India and Nepal. Also known as the Maitri bus service, it covers a distance of 1,167 km while stopping at cities including Firozabad, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Mugling (Nepal).

Furthermore, the bus also stops at Sanauli (which is the India-Nepal border) for customs checking.

Due to the first wave of coronavirus , the bus services of the special route were shut down on 23 March, 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.