'No man, no entry': Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of women unaccompanied by men

FP Staff November 24, 2022 14:04:40 IST
New Delhi: The Jama Masjid in Delhi has landed in a controversy after it issued a diktak regarding the entry of women into the historic mosque.

According to reports, the Jama Masjid administration has prohibited the entry of solitary or group of girls into the mosque wihout the presence of a male companion.

Sign boards proclaiming that girls are not permitted inside have reportedly been placed outside the Jama Masjid.

However, the Jama Masjid administration has said that females will be allowed to enter the mosque with their husbands or families.

“Women’s entry not banned. When women come alone-improper acts done, videos shot,ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families or married couples. Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places,” Jama Masjid PRO Sabiullah Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

VHP, DCW slam Jama Masjid

After the order was issued, the Jama Masjid administration drew strong criticism from several quarters.

Condemning the order, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) termed it as an “anti-women act”. The Hindu right wing groug also urged Women & Child Development Ministry as well as the National Women Commission to intervene in the matter.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has also hit out at the Jama Masjid over the issue.

Updated Date: November 24, 2022 14:29:10 IST

