Delhi: IED recovered from Old Seemapuri house, bomb disposal squad on spot

Delhi police sources said the Special Cell gathered the information of the suspected youths and verified their identity. They added, it is suspected that they might be working as sleeper cells

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell recovered IED in the suspected bag found from a house in the Old Seemapuri area on Thursday. The bomb disposal squad reached the spot.

A suspicious bag was found in a house in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Thursday. Soon after, National Security Guard (NSG) and the fire department personnel rushed to the spot

According to Delhi Police sources, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, Special Cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri. The special cell had intercepted several dozen suspicious phone calls, based on the data the said house was traced.

When the Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the place, the said house was closed.

The house is owned by a contractor who let the property on rent to 3-4 youths recently. The tenants are absconding.

Delhi Police sources said, the Special Cell gathered the information of the suspected youths and verified their identity. It is suspected that they might be working as sleeper cells.

The investigation is underway. Further details awaited.

Earlier, on 14 January, an unclaimed bag was recovered in front of Gate No 1 of Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi. An IED was found inside the bag which was later diffused by NSG. The Delhi Police suspect Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI hand in the case.

