Delhi: IED recovered from Ghazipur flower market; NSG carries out controlled explosion

The cops and bomb disposal squad were rushed to the busy market after a suspicious bag was spotted at 10.19 am

A security alert was sounded off in the National Capital after the recovery of an Improvised explosive device (IED) from one of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur.

The Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to the market after a suspicious bag was spotted.

The elite counter-terrorism force National Security Guard (NSG) was also called in. Fire engines were also sent to the site, the Delhi Police said.

Photo of the abandoned bag containing IED found at Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi

The NSG conducted a controlled explosion to neutralise the IED.

According to reported information, the fire officials said they received the information at 10.19 am of a suspicious bag and they swung into action.

Hindustan Times reported that locals said around 1.45 pm, an earthmover was used to dig a hole in the ground in which the IED was placed. Then the hole was covered and the IED was defused.

The NSG later announced that samples of the IED have been collected and a team will submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive.

The weight of recovered IED recovered from Ghazipur was approximately 3 kg. NSG received information from Delhi Police around 11 am and the explosive was defused around 1.30 pm: NSG

"The Bomb Disposal Squad of NSG prima facie finds chemical compounds like RDX and Ammonium Nitrate in the manufacture of IED recovered from Ghazipur," NSG Director General MA Ganapathy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi Police have filed a case in the same and said, “A case is being registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosive Act.”

IndiaToday reported that agencies have already begun their probe into the case.

Special Cell has pulled the video footage from 15 CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the market.

IED in Kashmir

Meanwhile, security forces on Friday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

"Police and CRPF detected a suspicious bag lying at Khawaja Bazar Chowk in Nowhatta area of Srinagar," a police official said.

He said a team of bomb disposal squad was called to the spot, which "found a four to five litre pressure cooker (suspicious IED) in the bag".

The bomb squad later destroyed the IED on the spot, the official said.

