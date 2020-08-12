Delhi: I-T department raids premises of Chinese entities, associates with suspected hawala links for alleged money laundering
The search revealed that a subsidiary of a Chinese company, related concerns took over Rs 100 crore advances from shell entities for opening retail showrooms
New Delhi: Based on credible information regarding Chinese individuals and their associates being involved in money laundering and hawala, the Income Tax Department on Tuesday carried out searches on the premises of Chinese entities, their confederates and some bank employees.
During the search action, it was revealed that at the behest of the Chinese nationals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in dummy entities, through which credits of over Rs 1,000 crore were entered into over the period, a statement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.
Moreover, it was also revealed that the subsidiary of a Chinese company and its related concerns took over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening retail showrooms businesses in the country.
Further, incriminating documents revealing hawala transactions money laundering with the involvement of bank employees and chartered accountants were found during the search action. The evidence of hawala transactions being done using Hong Kong and US dollars were also unearthed.
Further investigation is underway.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Delhi govt reduces VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%; fuel to now sell at Rs 73.64
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the move will help the National Capital's economy recover from the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic
Anil Baijal overrules Delhi govt's decision to reopen hotels, weekly bazaars; AAP decries move
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, in a presser, said that the central govt derives sadistic pleasure by inflicting pain and misery on the people of Delhi and the elected govt of Delhi
COVID-19 situation in Delhi under control, recovery rate improving, says Arvind Kejriwal
Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, Kejriwal said in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared