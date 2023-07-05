In a bizarre incident, a man in New Delhi has been booked for allegedly forcing his wife to watch porn and dress up like pornstars, Police said on Wednesday.

The woman has further accused her husband and his family of demanding dowry, and mentally and physically harassing her, a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural offence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Dowry Prohibition Act

“On Tuesday, a case was registered under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural offence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Dowry Prohibition Act at Shahdara Police Station on the complaint of the woman,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The victim also mentioned that her husband was addicted to porn. The couple had got married in 2020, police said.

The investigation is underway and is still in it’s initial stage, police officials mentioned.

“Statements of witnesses are being recorded, digital and other evidence are being secured for further action in the case,” police said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.