Delhi Horror: 12-yr-old boy gang-raped in Seelampur, rod inserted in private parts
According to the complaint, the boy was gang-raped by 4 men who even inserted a rod in his private parts
New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy was allegedly gang-raped in Delhi’s Seelampur area. According to reports, the incident took place on 18 September.
The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) received a complaint from a woman who informed them that her 12-year-old son was brutally ‘sexually assaulted’ in the Seelampur area of Delhi.
According to the complaint, the boy was gang-raped by 4 men who even inserted a rod in his private parts. They also beat him up brutally with bricks and rods.
The boy informed his parents about the horrific incident on 22 September. The parents immediately informed the Delhi Police. The boy has been admitted to the hospital and is in a very critical condition.
DCW has intervened in the matter and asked the Delhi Police for a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, and the arrests made so far.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
