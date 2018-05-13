Delhi hit by dust storm, squall; IMD says disruptions due to new western disturbance

New Delhi: A dust storm accompanied by squall on Sunday hit the national capital after a scorching hot morning bringing down the mercury.

In a sudden change of weather, the sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gusty winds swept the city.

The temperature was today recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 60 percent at 8:30 am, a Meteorological (MET) department official said.

The MET office has forecast light rains will follow the dust storm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh would witness thunderstorm accompanied by a squall.

It had also forecast parts of Rajasthan might see a dust storm.

Thunderstorm over these hill-states states and its subsequent effect on plains in north Indian is due to a new western disturbance, the IMD had said.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala," the IMD had said in an advisory said.