You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi govt puts search and rescue teams on standby in every district following IMD's thunderstorm warning

India PTI May 07, 2018 17:53:18 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government has put search and rescue teams on standby in every district following the meteorological department's warning about heavy rains and thunderstorm.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The revenue department of the government has issued directions to all district officers and said water and power utilities would also keep restoration teams ready .

"The district and sub-district search and rescue teams have been put on standby," a senior official of the department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in five states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning last week.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 17:53 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores