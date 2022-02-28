Delhi High Court invites applications for Judicial Service Exam, check details here

The DJSE 2022 Preliminary exam will be conducted on 27 March, 2022 and will consist of objective-type questions

Online applications for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination (DJSE) 2022 have been invited by the Delhi High Court. Interested applicants can visit the official website of Delhi HC - delhihighcourt.nic.in and apply for DJSE 2022 exam. The last date to apply for the exam is 20 March, 2022 till 10 pm.

Delhi High Court recruitment 2022: here’s how to apply for DJSE 2022

Go to the official portal of Delhi High Court - delhihighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, search for Public Notices section and click on "Job Openings"

Click on the application link written against ‘Apply Online for Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022’

Register on the Delhi HC portal and follow the application process

Fill up the DJSE2022 exam form, pay the application fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the DJSE2022 exam for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for DJSE 2022 exam.

The DJSE 2022 Preliminary exam will be conducted on 27 March, 2022 and will consist of objective-type questions. The 2.30-hour exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm. The exam will also have negative markings. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be allowed to appear in the Main examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants applying for the examination should not be more than 32 years of age (as on 1 January, 2022). The Court has relaxed the upper age limit for reserved category applicants.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must be practicing as an advocate in India or competent to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961.

Application Fee

Unreserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. Those who belong to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disabilities (identified disabilities) category are required to pay Rs 200.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 123 vacancies in the Delhi Judicial Service.

Check the official notification here.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of the Delhi High Court - delhihighcourt.nic.in.

