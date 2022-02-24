Delhi High Court invites applications for HJSE and JSE recruitment 2022 ; check details here

The recruitment is being conducted for a total of 168 posts, including 45 vacancies through HJSE and 123 through JSE 2022

Applications for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination (HJSE) 2022 and Delhi Judicial Service Examination (JSE) 2022 have been invited by the Delhi High Court. Interested applicants can view the detailed notification at the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The applications for the HJSE posts will open from 25 February, 2022 and last till 12 March, 2022. The Delhi HC will accept applications for the JSE posts from 28 February, 2022 to 20 March, 2022.

The recruitment is being conducted for a total of 168 posts, including 45 vacancies through HJSE and 123 through JSE 2022.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disabilities categories need to pay Rs 200. Other candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for the HJSE and JSE recruitment.

Eligibility criteria

Aspirants who are applying for the HJSE recruitment must be a citizen of India and between the ages of 35 and 45 years, as on 1 January this year. The candidates should also have been “practising as an Advocate for not less than seven years as on the last date of receipt of applications, i.e., 12.03.2022,” as per the official notice.

For the JSE recruitment, candidates should be an Indian citizen practicing as an advocate in the country, or qualified to do so. The upper age limit for the Delhi HC JSE recruitment is 32 years.

For more detailed information regarding the eligibility criteria, interested individuals can view the JSE and HJSE recruitment notices here.

Selection process:

Applicants will be chosen by the Delhi High Court on the basis of a preliminary exam, followed by a main exam and viva-voce. The preliminary exam will consist of objective-type questions only, as per the official notice. The HJSE prelims exam will be held on 20 March from 11 am to 1 pm while the JSE prelims exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on 27 March.

To get more clarification related to the recruitment process and other details, aspirants can visit the official website of the Delhi High Court.

