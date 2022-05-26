Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea seeking regulation of online gaming
As gambling is a State subject under Entry 34 under List II in Schedule VII of the Constitution, a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta further asked the petitioner to implead the Delhi government as a respondent party
The Central government and Delhi government were issued notices by the Delhi High Court on a plea seeking regulation of online gaming by constituting a regulatory body to differentiate between a game of skill and chance, and decide what is permissible in law.
As gambling is a State subject under Entry 34 under List II in Schedule VII of the Constitution, a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta further asked the petitioner to implead the Delhi government as a respondent party, according to Live Law.
The matter will be next heard on 16 November, along with another writ petition raising similar issues.
The plea, filed by Advocate Atul Batra in public interest, seeks a writ of mandamus to take the necessary steps to formulate a regulatory body, as recommended by the Law Commission, to regulate online gaming. It also seeks a writ of mandamus to stop the games which are not games of skills (as permitted in law).
Ministry of Home Affairs, IT Ministry and Ministry of Sports are arrayed as respondents in the matter, the report stated.
As per the petition, despite the recommendation of the Law Commission, several games of online betting are running in the name of skill. The plea has sought directions from the appropriate authorities to regulate the online gaming rules and set up a regulator to pre-approve online games with a grievance redressal mechanism.
