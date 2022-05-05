Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea seeking mandatory insurance for electric vehicles

Seeking response from the Centre and Delhi government, a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla listed the matter for further hearing on 20 October

New Delhi: The Central and Delhi governments were on Wednesday issued notice by the Delhi High Court on a plea seeking directions to make insurance cover compulsory for all electric vehicles.

Seeking response from the Centre and Delhi government, a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla listed the matter for further hearing on 20 October, Bar and Bench reported.

The hike in petrol and diesel prices has created a huge market for the electric vehicles, stated the petition filed by advocate Rajat Kapoor, adding that there is an urgent need to address the issue that a large number of electrically operated two-wheeler vehicles do not have insurance.

In his plea, Kapoor stated that if an electric vehicle is a two-wheeler with a maximum speed of up to 25Km/hr and its power does not exceed 250 watts then it does not require a driver’s license to operate. As a result, students, teenagers and retirees prefer to drive these vehicles as they do not even need registration, the plea stated.

“That lack of rules relating to insurance will create a plethora of vehicles running or flying on the road which do not have any source of origin and this can create a situation of havoc in coming days. That specifically on the point of Third-party Insurance it is very important that Electric Vehicles should not be allowed to leave the showroom till the time the insurance formality is complete,” it said.

