Delhi HC expresses concerns over rise in trademark infringement by anonymous persons on internet
A single bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a case filed by home interior and renovation company 'Livspace' against a website called 'www.livspace-reviews.com'. The website created by anonymous people posted poor reviews of Livespace
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed concerns over the rise in trademark infringement cases.
A single bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a case filed by home interior and renovation company ‘Livspace’ against a website called ‘www.livspace-reviews.com’, according to a LiveLaw report.
The website created by anonymous people posted poor reviews of Livespace.
The bench observed, “Matters in which unknown persons are infringing and using well-known marks, to the detriment of the holder of the mark, are mushrooming at an alarming rate,” the report added.
The plaintiff alleged that the look of the defendant’s website was copied from the Livespace portal.
The court also noted that the website ‘www.livspace-reviews.com’ did not provide crucial details including the identity of the reviewers, LiveLaw reported.
The court has ordered that ‘www.livspace-reviews.com’ be blocked until the next hearing which is listed for 13 September 2022.
With inputs from LiveLaw
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi HC asks Centre to file reply on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre to file a consolidated reply on petitions challenging the scheme.
Delhi High Court dismisses plea filed by law student seeking health insurance due to air pollution
The petitioner said that he was facing breathing issues, but the personal injury due to pollution would become visible only in his old age at the age of 70 or 75 years
Biocon biologics bribery case: Delhi High Court grants bail to three accused
Justice Anu Malhotra granted bail to Joint Drug Controller at CDSCO S Eswara Reddy, associate vice president of Biocon Biologics Dr. L Praveen Kumar, and director at Synergy Network India Private Limited Dinesh Dua on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount