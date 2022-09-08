Delhi HC expresses concerns over rise in trademark infringement by anonymous persons on internet

A single bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a case filed by home interior and renovation company 'Livspace' against a website called 'www.livspace-reviews.com'. The website created by anonymous people posted poor reviews of Livespace

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed concerns over the rise in trademark infringement cases.

A single bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a case filed by home interior and renovation company ‘Livspace’ against a website called ‘www.livspace-reviews.com’, according to a LiveLaw report.

The website created by anonymous people posted poor reviews of Livespace.

The bench observed, “Matters in which unknown persons are infringing and using well-known marks, to the detriment of the holder of the mark, are mushrooming at an alarming rate,” the report added.

The plaintiff alleged that the look of the defendant’s website was copied from the Livespace portal.

The court also noted that the website ‘www.livspace-reviews.com’ did not provide crucial details including the identity of the reviewers, LiveLaw reported.

The court has ordered that ‘www.livspace-reviews.com’ be blocked until the next hearing which is listed for 13 September 2022.

With inputs from LiveLaw

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.