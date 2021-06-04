The court said the plea was defective and filed for gaining publicity.

On 4 May, the Delhi High Court dismissed, with a cost of Rs 20 lakh, actress Juhi Chawla's lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology and said the plea was defective and filed for gaining publicity. Justice JR Midha said the plaintiffs — Chawla and two others — have abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court's time.

The plea claimed that 5G technology could have a detrimental, irreversible effect on human beings and the environment, due to exposure to "levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today".

The court said the suit was filed to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons. The court also issued contempt notices against these unknown persons and asked the Delhi Police to identify them.

After the pronouncement of the order, Chawla's counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was outrightly denied by the court.

On 2 May, the court questioned the actress for directly filing a suit without giving any representation to the government about her concerns regarding the technology. It said that the plaintiffs should approach the government first for their rights, and if denied, approach the courts. The court then reserved its order on the suit.

With inputs from Press Trust of India