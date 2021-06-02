Delhi HC questions Juhi Chawla for directly raising 5G issue in court without approaching government
Juhi Chawla's plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems.
The Delhi High Court Wednesday questioned actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.
Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court.
The court after hearing the arguments of various parties reserved its order on the suit.
The plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems.
The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.
also read
Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, headed for digital release
Hungama 2 producers confirmed the film is opting for an OTT release this year with the intention of entertaining the audiences amid trying times.
Randeep Hooda removed as UN Ambassador for derogatory comments against Mayawati in 2012 video
Randeep Hooda's statements in the 2012 video are "offensive" and "do not reflect the values" of the UN or the CMS, said the organisation in a statement.
PVR faces Rs 289.12 cr losses in fourth quarter; revenue 'severely impacted' by coronavirus shutdown, says multiplex chain
PVR said even though there were no major Bollywood or Hollywood releases in the fourth quarter, the Southern film industry, which saw new movie releases, showed a strong recovery