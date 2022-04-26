Delhi HC appoints Kiran Bedi to supervise committee formed to monitor situation in Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram

The High Court stated that the committee will make sure that there is proper vigilance and scrutiny of the institution to ensure the welfare of vulnerable classes

New Delhi: Delhi High Court has constituted a committee under the supervision of Kiran Bedi to look into the affairs of absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram, where women were found to be living in "inhumane conditions".

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla stated that the committee is being constituted to ensure that no woman or child in the institution is subjected to any treatment which may tantamount to breach of their fundamental or other legal rights, Bar and Bench reported.

It further stated that the committee will make sure that there is proper vigilance and scrutiny of the institution to ensure the welfare of vulnerable classes.

Kiran Bedi has readily agreed to supervise the said committee, the High Court stated.

Besides her, the committee will include the concerned district judge or his nominee, local District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Crime against Women cell, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, one nominee of the Delhi Commission for Women and a district officer of the Women and Child Development Department.

The matter will next be considered on May 27.

The High Court had earlier expressed shock at the functioning of the ashram, where over 160 women are alleged to be living in "inhumane" and "animal-like" conditions.

As per the report, Dixit was an adherent of the Brahma Kumaris, who later founded his own organisation -- Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya. He has been accused of confining and sexually exploiting over 100 women at his "fortress-like ashram" in Rohini area of the national capital.

Dixit and his ashram got attention in December 2018 when over 40 women were rescued from the premises by Delhi Police. Since then, the godman has been on the run, while the matter is now being handled by Central Bureau of Investigation.

