Delhi: Govt orders probe after fire on Indigo aircraft at IGI

New Delhi: On Friday, a spark suddenly started emanating from the engine of the IndiGo aircraft, which was ready to take off for Bengaluru, at the IGI airport in Delhi. The plane was hurriedly stopped by applying emergency brakes.

There were 177 passengers and seven crew members on board the plane, all are safe. This is the tenth incident of technical snag in domestic flights during the last four months.

Aviation Ministry orders inquiry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered DGCA officials to conduct an inquiry after a technical fault in the engine of an IndiGo aircraft at the IGI airport in Delhi. There was a technical problem during take-off of flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bangalore.

The ministry has directed the concerned officers to complete the investigation and submit the report at the earliest.

Snags aboard domestic flights

Earlier on October 13, after taking off from Goa, the SpiceJet aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Hyderabad. The pilot had decided to make an emergency landing after seeing smoke coming out of the plane.

In the month of September, the SpiceJet flight going to Nashik had to return to Delhi due to a technical glitch. Later, there was a problem with the auto pilot system of the aircraft.

July 14, 2022: After taking off from Delhi to Vadodara, IndiGo flight was diverted to Jaipur. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure following complaints of engine vibrations.

July 22, 2022: An Air India flight from Dubai to Cochin was diverted to Mumbai due to low cabin pressure.

July 19, 2022: In a single day, two Go Air planes had a technical flaw. After which one flight was sent to Delhi and the other to Srinagar.

July 28, 2022: A SpiceJet aircraft made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport. The plane was going from Kolkata to Jalupur, during which there was a problem in the hydraulic system of the aircraft.

August 5, 2022: A bird collided with a Mumbai-bound aircraft from Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Friday. After this, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Varanasi Airport.

August 29, 2022: Delhi to Mumbai flight SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 plane’s tire burst while landing in Mumbai. After which the main runway had to be closed for inspection.

September 1, 2022: SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Nashik had to be called back after a glitch in the auto pilot system.

September 11, 2022: IndiGo Airlines plane flying from Varanasi to Bhubaneswar collides with a bird. After which the plane had to return.

October 13, 2022: After taking off from Goa, SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Hyderabad. The decision was taken after complaints about smoke coming out of the plane. Videos of Friday’s incident have gone viral on social media.

Due to a technical glitch in the engine of an Indigo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Friday, a large number of sparks suddenly started coming out during takeoff. Some passengers on the plane have also made a video of this incident which is now being shared on social media.

