Delhi: 'From 1 Oct, electricity subsidy to only those who opt for it', says Arvind Kejriwal

At present, consumers in the national capital get 'zero' power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month

Amid the power crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that subsidised electricity in the national capital will be given only to those who ask for it. The new rule will be implemented from 1 October.

From October 1, Delhi govt to provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy, announces Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tv5y5KLKNz — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

"Now cheap electricity will be optional in Delhi. From 1 October, the Delhi government to provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy," Kejriwal announced in a press conference. He added that "the work of asking people about subsidised electricity will begin soon." Speaking at the press conference, Kejriwal said, ''Over the years, the government has received many suggestions through letters as well as in-person interactions with us, acknowledging their privilege and the fact that some financially stable citizens and families do not have a need for these subsidies,'' he added.

Many people have written to me saying that they are capable so they do not want free electricity We have decided that we will soon ask people whether they want electricity subsidy From October 1, power subsidy will be given to only those who will ask for it -CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/ifb0J2cqa6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 5, 2022

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 3,250 crore for payment of subsidy under the free elctricity scheme in 2022-23. In 2020-21, the government had set aside Rs 3,090 as subsidy under the scheme.

At present, consumers in the national capital get ''zero'' power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month. As of now, there are 30,39,766 such consumers under the first category and 16,59,976 such consumers under the second.

According to a report by Indian Express, on what consumers would have to do to opt for a subsidy, a senior official in the power department said the details are still being worked out. “There’s no clarity as such. We are trying to prepare an SOP. This is going to be implemented from October, so there is still some time. Maybe within a week or so, there will be some clarity. We will be working out a system by which we can obtain the consent of people who want to avail of a subsidy,” the official said.

Opposition reaction

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that it is shocking that Kejriwal while promising 300 units free electricity to electorates of every state where AAP has contested election has now announced the end of 200-units free electricity for consumers in Delhi.

He added that it is now clear that Kejriwal's model of free water and electricity is collapsing as the financial situation of Delhi government is worsening. "Soon we might see end of the freebies regime in Delhi with end to free power and water apart from end to free bus travel too," he said.

The consumers

There are 58,18,231 electricity consumer connections in Delhi. The Delhi government provides subsidies in electricity to five broad categories of consumers: domestic consumers, anti-Sikh riot victims, agricultural consumers, and lawyers whose chambers are within the court complex. The number of subsidised connections totals up to 47,16,075 consumers across the state, the government said, according to Indian Express.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.