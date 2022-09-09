Delhi: Five injured, seven trapped as building collapses in Azad market; rescue efforts underway

According to reports, around 6-7 labourers are trapped. The injured have been referred to the hospital.

New Delhi: Five people have been reportedly injured after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Azad market, police said.

According to a report in India Today, the building collapsed around 8:50 am. The rescue efforts are underway. Four fire tenders have also been rushed to the site.

According to reports, around 6-7 labourers are trapped. The injured have been referred to the hospital.

‘NDRF team has also reached the spot. We are also detecting through live detector. JCB unable to reach the spot due to narrow line,”said Ravinder Singh, Delhi Fire Service.

#UPDATE | Rescue operation on. As per info, around 6-7 labourers are trapped. 5 injured have been referred to hospital. NDRF team has also reached. We are also detecting through live detector. JCB unable to reach the spot due to narrow line: Ravinder Singh, Delhi Fire Service https://t.co/n3COp8o7wk pic.twitter.com/LpZKXFOeNN — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.

"Four people have been injured in the incident as of now. Prima facie, it appears that the building collapsed due to overload. No one was staying in it," he added.

More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.