Delhi fire: President Ram Nath Kovind offers condolences to victims' families, wishes early recovery to injured

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 43 people, who lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Kovind conveyed condolences to the affected families and wished the injured an 'early recovery'.

Extremely sad to hear the tragic news about fire in Delhi’s Anaz Mandi. My thoughts and prayers are with affected families. Wishing an early recovery to those injured. The local authorities are doing their best to rescue people and provide help. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2019

"Extremely sad to hear the tragic news about the fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi. My thoughts and prayers are with affected families. Wishing an early recovery to those injured. The local authorities are doing their best to rescue people and provide help," Kovind's tweet read.

Follow LIVE updates on Delhi Fire here

At least 43 people died after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital and nine by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.