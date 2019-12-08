Delhi Fire LIVE updates: AAP govt orders probe, seeks report within seven days; short-circuit caused blaze, suggests initial report

Delhi Fire LATEST updates: AAP-led Delhi government has sought a report within seven days and ordered a probe into the fire incident. The move comes after senior leaders Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and MoS Anurag Thakur reached the site of fire where rescue operations are still underway. The police says the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, reports CNN-News18.
So far 34 people have been brought dead to LNJP hospital and smoke inhalation was the primary cause of the death. Some of the bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP, said. Out of the 15 injured brought to LNJP, nine people are under observation and others have partial injuries, he said.A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived on site in Delhi's Anaj Mandi where a massive fire broke out, leaving 43 dead.
At least, 43 people have died after a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area in Rani Jhansi Road on early Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, 50 people have been rescued so far, although more people are feared trapped inside. According to NDTV, labourers working in the factory were asleep inside the factory when the fire broke out reportedly around 5 am. The cause of the fire is still unknown, say, officials.
A call about the fire was received at 5:22 am on Sunday following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said police. Over 50 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, reports PTI.
Sunil Choudhary, deputy chief fire officer told ANI, "The fire has been doused and 15 people have been rescued so far. Meanwhile, rescue operations are currently underway with 27 fire tenders engaged in the operation.
Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said.
Delhi: Fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours today, 11 people rescued so far; 15 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/GG5mLEVVrf
While briefing the media about the situation, Choudhary said, "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept. We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted. The owner said that around 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened."
The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused. The Delhi traffic police have asked people not to use the Rani Jhansi flyover near New Delhi railway station as the road has been closed due to the incident.
Dr Kishore Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Hospital on fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road: There are 14 casualties. Our team of doctors are attending to the injured; Visuals from Rani Jhansi Road #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4lzOXWvR8H
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident as "tragic" and said firemen were doing their best.
V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals. https://t.co/nWwoNB4u3Q
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "horrific" and prayed for the family of those killed in the fire, in a tweet.
The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.
