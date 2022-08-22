Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday.

New Delhi: Amid heavy police deployment, farmers on Monday started arriving at Jantar Mantar where they will be staging a demonstration as part of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body.

Security was beefed up at Delhi borders, including Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, police said on Monday.

Delhi | Farmers begin arriving at Jantar Mantar to stage a protest against unemployment, amid heavy police and security presence Police have heightened security at the three border entry points to Delhi at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri pic.twitter.com/cjzH2xGccE — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on the 'alert mode'.

Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put up barricades at border points, they said.

In a tweet, the police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers' mahapanchayat.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organising the congregation and they will pass through outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, officials said.

"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.

