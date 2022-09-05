Delhi Excise Policy Case: No clean chit has been given to any of the accused, says CBI

CBI officials had searched the bank locker of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on 30 August.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau Of Investigation(CBI) has denied claims of giving a clean chit to any of the accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

According to the agency, “The Excise policy case is under probe. As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused. The mischievous AND misleading statement of Manish Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing probe in the case.”

CBI has also hit out at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and called his statements on the death of the officer named Late Jitendra Kumar ‘mischievous and misleading.

“CBI strongly refutes mischievous and misleading statement by Manish Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of the case,” said the agency.

‘Delhi Police, which is conducting an inquiry into the death has said the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note,” the agency added.

‘Happy I got clean chit: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia on 30 August said that the CBI did not find anything in his bank locker during its searches. “I am happy that I have got a clean chit,” he said.

“Nothing was found in my bank locker just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid,” Sisodia said.

“The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. Truth has won,” the Delhi deputy chief minister told the media.

On 30 August morning, CBI sleuths searched the bank locker of Sisodia in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The searches came days after the agency’s team carried out raid at the Delhi Deputy CM’s residence in the national capital amid row over the excise policy case.

Sisodia and his wife were present in the bank during the locker searches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.