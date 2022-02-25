Delhi ends all COVID-19 curbs; offline schools from 1 April, fines for not wearing mask reduced to Rs 500

The restrictions will remain deactivated till the national capital's positivity rate, or the number of infections every 100 tests, remains below one per cent

Delhi has decided to withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions currently in place following a sharp dip in the number of cases. The decision was taken following a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held on Friday.

Later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the news:

DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500 All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022

What will change:

Night curfews to be lifted from Monday

Schools to do away with hybrid mode of classes from 1 April

Challan for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500

Standing passengers will now be allowed on buses and metros

Shops, restaurants and other establishments can remain open till late at night after night curfew is lifted

In the last meeting of the DDMA held on 4 February, a decision to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes and gyms was taken. However, the night curfew remained in place but the timings were reduced by an hour — from 11 pm to 5 am.

According to Hindustan Times, the Delhi government's decision comes hours after the Centre asked all the states and Union territories to consider easing curbs for sports, entertainment and academic activities and the night curfew hours in wake of the fall in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to the states and Union territories, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote, "With a substantial decline in case positivity and in the number of active cases in the country, states and UTs are reopening activities. In view of the overall improved situation, there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic activities.”

Delhi records 556 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent on Thursday. The national capital also saw 618 recoveries and currently has 2,276 active cases.

The restrictions will remain deactivated till the national capital's positivity rate, or the number of infections every 100 tests, remains below one per cent. Besides the government will stay alert and citizens have been asked to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

