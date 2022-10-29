Delhi: Emergency declared at IGI airport after fire aboard IndiGo flight

New Delhi: Fire broke out on Friday night on Indigo Airlines flight 6E2131 bound for Bengaluru. After this a full emergency was declared at Delhi’s IGI airport. The flight was aborted after a spark emanated from the aircraft.

IndiGo said in a statement that the take-off was called off and the aircraft returned safely. The airline also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Aircraft Operations Flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during take-off roll. The take-off was aborted and the aircraft returned safely. All passengers are being put in alternate aircraft,” the airline said in a statement.

A passenger named Priyanka Kumar posted a video of the incident on Twitter in which spark was allegedly coming out of an engine fire. Priyanka described it as a scary experience on the Delhi runway.

