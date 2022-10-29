Delhi: Emergency declared at IGI airport after fire aboard IndiGo flight
IndiGo said in a statement that the take-off was called off and the aircraft returned safely to Delhi's IGI airport. The airline also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers
New Delhi: Fire broke out on Friday night on Indigo Airlines flight 6E2131 bound for Bengaluru. After this a full emergency was declared at Delhi’s IGI airport. The flight was aborted after a spark emanated from the aircraft.
IndiGo said in a statement that the take-off was called off and the aircraft returned safely. The airline also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.
“We apologize for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Aircraft Operations Flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during take-off roll. The take-off was aborted and the aircraft returned safely. All passengers are being put in alternate aircraft,” the airline said in a statement.
A passenger named Priyanka Kumar posted a video of the incident on Twitter in which spark was allegedly coming out of an engine fire. Priyanka described it as a scary experience on the Delhi runway.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Power cuts in Bengaluru till 22 October; check names and timings of affected areas
Electricity supply will be disrupted from Thursday to Saturday this week as both BESCOM and the KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited) will be carrying out maintenance works
Rains bring Bengaluru to a halt again: Why flooding has become a chronic problem in the city
Heavy rainfall once again brought Bengaluru to a a grinding halt — roads were flooded, basements of houses were inundated. Activists and residents complain that a poor drainage system and lack of proper planning and infrastructure have caused massive waterlogging woes
Bengaluru: Wall collapses after heavy rain lashes city, several vehicles damaged
According to IMD, light rainfall is likely to hit Bengaluru during the next 5 days. The Maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celcius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celcius