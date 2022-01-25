Delhi: Eight-year-old girl gangraped by two minors in New Usmanpur
According to Delhi Police, the victim was playing when one of the accused boys, both in the age group of 10-12 years, lured her and took her to his house
An eight-year-old girl was gang-raped by two minors in New Usmanpur area in North East Delhi on Monday.
According to Delhi Police, the victim was playing when one of the accused boys lured her and took her to his house nearby. Both accused who raped the victim are in the age group of 10-12 years.
Returning home, the victim complained of pain and narrated the ordeal to her mother. Following this, her mother took her to the police station and filed a complaint. The victim was then counselled by Child Welfare Commission and sent for a medical examination. Both the accused minors who are residents of the same locality have been apprehended. Police registered a case under sections 363 and 376 AB of IPC and Posco Act.
The investigation is underway.
