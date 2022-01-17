Delhi eatery serves masala dosa ice cream rolls, internet irked by weird food combo

The video shows chunks of pre-prepared masala dosa, which includes the dosa and aloo stuffing, being mashed with some vanilla ice cream to form the base.

The internet is filled with a bunch of bizarre food combination videos. From chicken golgappas to Fanta Maggi, users have witnessed multiple food experiments. While some combos are liked by people, many leave a bad taste in the mouth.

An addition to the list is masala dosa ice cream served with chutney. A video of this weird food combination has gone viral on the internet, irking internet users.

In a clip shared on the food blogging page @greatindianfoodie, a vendor can be seen making masala dosa ice cream and serving it with chutney.

The video shows chunks of pre-prepared masala dosa, which includes the dosa and aloo stuffing, being mashed with some vanilla ice cream to form the base. The yellow coloured ice cream is then rolled out by a vendor and is served on a disposable plate along with the two types of the traditional red and white chutney that are served with masala dosa.

The rolls are also topped with the potato stuffing of masala dosa.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYvWSFxJNwb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Captioned, “Delhi ka special masala dosa ice cream”, the post has gained more than 17,200 likes since it was shared two days ago on Instagram.

The clip has prompted a number of reactions from Instagram users.

One person posted a sarcastic comment by writing, "Yahi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha" (This was the only thing left to see), while another user said, "Chutney ki bhi ice cream bana dete" (They should have made ice creams out of the chutney also).

Most users were annoyed at the experiment and said that they would never like to try masala dosa ice cream.

Recently, a video of ice cream being served with flavors of chili and Nutella went viral. In the clip, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Indore served ice cream with chili flavors and internet users seemed displeased by the experiment.

Would you like to try masala dosa ice cream?

