Delhi Crime on Netflix: Could one of these crimes make for season 3

The first and second seasons of 'Delhi Crime', which stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in the lead, have received positive response from critics. Fans now eagerly wait for the next season of the popular web-series

New Delhi: Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal-starrer ‘Delhi Crime’ is the latest addition to the crime drama genre being binge-watched on OTT platform Netflix. Whether it is the gruesome 2020 Delhi gang-rape case or the gory ‘Chaddi Baniyan’ gang, the first and second seasons of the popular web-series have undoubtedly made us walk down memory lane to recall two of the most horrifying incidents. Fans now keenly await the third season as many wonder what crime it will bring to the fore.

The first season of ‘Delhi Crime’ premiered on Netflix in March 2019, focusing on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case wherein a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. A total of six people – Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile – were convicted in the gang-rape and murder of the paramedic student.

Released on 26 August, Delhi Crime Season 2 is based on the real-life incident of the Kacha-Baniyan gang who used to target the elderly people in the national capital and brutally kill them.

Here are some of the gruesome crimes which may be touched upon in the show’s highly-awaited third season:

Monkey Man

Back in 2001, Delhi witnessed reports of a strange monkey-like creature — ‘Monkey Man’ — attacking people at night.

While there were multiple reports of sightings of a strange monkey-like creature, eyewitnesses had different versions of the body type. Among them, several said that the creature had a height of 4 feet, covered with thick body hair and wearing a helmet, according to reports.

On the other hand, others claimed that the ‘Monkey Man’ of Delhi had iron claws.

Not to forget, the appearance of ‘Monkey Man’ in Old Delhi was the centre-point of the 2009 film ‘Delhi-6’, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in lead. In the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial,the creature is used as an allegory to represent the evil that resides inside every man alongside God.

2020 Delhi riots

Communal clashes had broken out in North-East Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and those protesting against it spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Shops and houses were burnt down and even places of worship were attacked. Violence started in the Jaffrabad area of North East Delhi, where a sit-in by women against India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 had been in progress on a stretch of the Seelampur–Jaffrabad–Maujpur road, blocking it.

Women criminals in Delhi

Whether it is Shakeela, Sonu Punjaban or Ramapreet Kaur, the national capital has witnessed fair share of women criminals in its history. A report in Hindustan Times highlights five of the most dreaded woman criminals from Delhi, including a 32-year-old woman who snatches cell phones for a living, a mother of eight who orders killings for money and a 35-year-old-woman who runs Delhi’s biggest prostitution racket.

The report further mentions names of Saira Begum, who has a 28-year-long crime record in several police stations across Delhi and Basiran, whose six sons, including a juvenile, have allegedly been involved in 99 cases of murder, robbery, extortion and theft and other heinous crimes.

Cyanide Mohan

A former primary school teacher from Dakshina Kannada, Mohan Kumar, who is also known as ‘Cyanide Mohan’, had admitted to killing at least 20 women between 2004 and 2009 by poisoning them with cyanide. Apart from this, Mohan Kumar also confessed to befriending them with the offer of marriage and then stealing their jewellery after killing them.

