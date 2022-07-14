A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail petition of Zubair for Friday in a case related to an 'objectionable tweet' he posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

The order is likely to be passed on Friday.

Delhi | Sessions Court of Patiala House Court reserves order on the bail petition of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in an alleged objectionable tweet matter. The order will be passed tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Representing Zubair, Advocate Vrinda Grover submitted before the court that the picture in question used in the said tweet is from the film Kissi Se Na Kehna released in 1983 and that Zubair hasn't edited the picture.

on Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala had adjourned the hearing for 14 July (Thursday) after the prosecution sought time for a detailed argument in the matter.

SPP Atul Srivastava, appearing through video conference, urged the court to adjourn the matter, saying that a separate case against Zubair was scheduled for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

At this, advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the accused, urged the court to take up the matter on Wednesday. The prosecutor, however, said he was in Bhopal and will not be available for appearance before the court on Wednesday.

Grover then said that some other prosecutor may argue the matter in case Srivastava was not available.

"He can appear via VC. This bail was filed. It's a man's liberty. Let it be taken up tomorrow. He may appear on VC," Grover said.

Srivastava then urged the court to post the matter for 14 July, which was allowed by the judge.

A magisterial court had on 2 July dismissed Zubair's bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter was at the initial stage of the investigation.

The court had sent him to Judicial Custody after his five-day custodial interrogation.

