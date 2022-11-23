Delhi court seeks detailed report on Satyendar Jain's food, dietary changes
The Court has also granted time till Monday to Tihar authorities to file a detailed report on the medical report of Satyender Jain
New Delhi: Delhi Court has sought a detailed report from Tihar Authorities about Delhi minister Satyender Jain’s food and dietary changes if made. The court posted the matter for tomorrow at 2 pm.
The Court has also granted time till Monday to Tihar authorities to file a detailed report on the medical report of Satyender Jain.
Days after a video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendra Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail went viral, another CCTV footage of the minister seemingly gorging on home-cooked food has emerged.
#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.
Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM
— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022
According to Tihar sources, Jain has gained 8 kg in jail, contrary to his lawyer’s claims of him having lost 28 kg.
In a video shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, Jain can be seen having a proper meal being served by an attendant.
After the video went viral, a few social media users pointed out that Jain can be clearly seen eating food ordered from restaurants.
The video emerged a day after Jain filed a plea in court stating that he is starving in jail and is not getting food of his choice in prison.
Jain had moved a plea before a Delhi court on Monday, seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items as per his religious beliefs, his lawyer said.
He also mentioned that he is not getting proper food, medical check-up, and have lost 28 kg.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ex-top cop Kiran Bedi slams AAP over jailed Satyendar Jain's leaked Tihar videos, calls it 'embarrassment for prisons'
The former top cop reacted sharply to the visuals of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain indulging in foot massages and eating home-cooked food inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail and squarely blamed the Tihar administration for the lapses
Satyendar Jain urges court to restrain media from running footage from inside jail
Satyendar Jain told the court that despite Tuesday's hearing on the leak of videos of him from jail, another clipping was leaked this morning
AAP's Satyendar Jain caught on camera getting foot massage in Tihar jail, BJP slams 'VVIP treatment'
The video comes just several days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of the minister