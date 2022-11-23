Delhi court seeks detailed report on Satyendar Jain's food, dietary changes

New Delhi: Delhi Court has sought a detailed report from Tihar Authorities about Delhi minister Satyender Jain’s food and dietary changes if made. The court posted the matter for tomorrow at 2 pm.

The Court has also granted time till Monday to Tihar authorities to file a detailed report on the medical report of Satyender Jain.

Days after a video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendra Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail went viral, another CCTV footage of the minister seemingly gorging on home-cooked food has emerged.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail. Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

According to Tihar sources, Jain has gained 8 kg in jail, contrary to his lawyer’s claims of him having lost 28 kg.

In a video shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, Jain can be seen having a proper meal being served by an attendant.

After the video went viral, a few social media users pointed out that Jain can be clearly seen eating food ordered from restaurants.

The video emerged a day after Jain filed a plea in court stating that he is starving in jail and is not getting food of his choice in prison.

Jain had moved a plea before a Delhi court on Monday, seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items as per his religious beliefs, his lawyer said.

He also mentioned that he is not getting proper food, medical check-up, and have lost 28 kg.

