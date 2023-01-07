Delhi Court remands Ashutosh, sixth accused in Kanjhawala death case three days in police custody

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rohini Court on Friday remanded Ashutosh Bhardwaj, accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag death case to three days of police custody.

Delhi Police sought remand to establish his presence in the car at the time of the incident. It is suspected that Ashutosh was in the car but he planted other accused Deepak as the driver.

Police said that Ashutosh destroyed the evidence. Police said that custodial interrogation was required as one of the accused Ankush still absconded.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal granted three days of police custody of accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj after hearing the submission of Delhi police and legal aid counsel Shivani Sharma.

Ashutosh was produced physically before the court after he was arrest was made in the matter on Friday.

Investigation officer (IO) submitted before the court that the accused destroyed the evidence. He is suspected to plant Deepak Khanna in the matter accused.

IO also submitted that in the CCTV footage, five people are seen in the car at the time of the incident. The footage is not clear. His identity is to be established through CDR, said the IO.

The court also asked if the CDR had been preserved to which the IO replied that it was in process.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, present during the hearing, submitted that Ashutosh Bhardwaj is a person who allegedly planted Deepak. “He can do anything to shield himself,” the ACP told the court.

The court said that section 182 of CrPC is also attracted for giving false information against him.

The IO submitted that one of the accused Ankush is absconding. He had conversations on phone with other accused persons. He called them and arranged an autorickshaw for them to abscond after the incident.

The public prosecutor for the Delhi Police submitted that five days of police custody was required as there are many linkages, all evidence was to be verified and established and Ashutosh Bhardwaj’s presence in the car is to be established.

The court on Thursday extended the police custody of five accused persons viz Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun for further four days.

The accused were produced through video conferencing from the court’s lockup after three days of police custody. They were arrested on 1 January.

Police have already arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

Ankush surrendered this evening at Sultanpuri police station while Ashutosh was nabbed from Budh Vihar area in northwest Delhi.

“In (the) Sultanpuri case, accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on,” Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Police also denied reports that Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Anjali’s scooter at the time of the accident, was arrested and said she was only called to join the investigation.

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined the CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, “There are reports that Nidhi has been arrested by the police. It is hereby clarified that she has been called to join the investigation.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali.

“Anjali’s painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today. We are standing with her family and will help them in every possible way,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, police had zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna as they were involved in shielding the accused.

Ankush is accused Amit’s brother. Amit does not have a driving licence and after he informed Ankush about the accident, the latter allegedly convinced Deepak, who is a Gramin Seva driver, to tell police that he was behind the wheel on the fateful day.

They said Ashutosh and Ankush were not in the car. Ashutosh also misled police by claiming that Deepak had taken the car from him when it was Amit who had taken it.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Nidhi fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was “scared”.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.