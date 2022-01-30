Delhi Court rejects bail plea of Bulli Bai app creator Niraj Bishnoi

The court observed that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature

New Delhi: A Delhi Court has rejected the bail plea of Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged creator of the 'Bulli Bai' app observing that various women journalists of a particular community have been targeted by the accused person, to be abused and insulted on a public platform, which is certainly going to have an adverse impact upon the communal harmony.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana dismissed the bail plea of Niraj Bishnoi and said, "Considering the nature of the crime, the seriousness of allegations and nascent stage of the investigation, I do not find any merits in the application at hand and the same is accordingly dismissed."

The Court noted that in the case at hand, around 100 women journalists of a particular community have been targeted by the accused persons, to be abused and insulted on a public platform.

"The act is certainly going to have an adverse impact upon the communal harmony of a society wherein woman has been deified since time immemorial and any attempt to scornfully objectify them is certainly going to invite vehement resistance from the community at large," said the court.

"The act of the applicant accused cannot be countenanced by any civilized society and the modus operandi of the alleged offence suggests meticulous planning and deft execution," stated the court.

The court also noted that the sardonic conduct of the applicant/accused Bishnoi in targeting

women journalists of a particular community, using offensive monikers with derogatory communal overtones, on a social platform is not only an offence against the essence of womanhood but also an act designed to enrage passion cause ill will amongst communities and disturb communal harmony.

The court observed that the allegations against the applicant/accused are serious in nature.

"The investigation is at a nascent stage. I do not find any merits in the application at hand, " said the court in its order dated 29 January, 2022.

