Delhi court grants NOC for fresh passport to Rahul Gandhi for three years

A Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of an “ordinary passport” for three years.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court partly allows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking NOC for issuance of a fresh ordinary passport. The court has granted NOC for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/laElsJqELR — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta of Rouse Avenue Courts partly allowed Rahul Gandhi’s application seeking no objection for for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him for 10 years, after he surrendered his diplomatic passport on being disqualified as a Member of Parliament.

“I’m partly allowing your application. Not for 10 years but three years,” the judge told Gandhi’s lawyer.

The former Congress chief is an accused in the National Herald case in which BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is the complainant.

Rahul Gandhi, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, was granted bail in the case in December 2015. However, as per Gandhi’s lawyer, the court had not put any any condition on him regarding travel.

Opposing the application, Swamy contended that Gandhi had no valid or effective reason for the passport to be issued to him for 10 years.

With inputs from agencies

