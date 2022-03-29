Delhi court grants bail to creators of Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals apps on humanitarian grounds
The court considered that the accused are first time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to the 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Niraj Bishnoi and 'Sulli Deals' app creator Omkareshwar Thakur on humanitarian grounds.
The court considered that the accused are first time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing.
The court had imposed strict conditions on the accused persons so that they could not threaten any witness and temper any evidence.
The conditions include that the accused person would not try to contact, influence, induce any victim.
The accused person would not tamper with evidence, would provide his contact details to
Investigation Officer and would keep his phone switched on and would provide his location to the investigating officer, said the order.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
After Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai cases, Clubhouse chats target Muslim women: What the case is all about
The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against unknown persons after a video of lewd comments made about Muslim women on the app went viral on Twitter
How arrest in ‘Bulli Bai’ app case led to the nabbing of ‘Sulli Deals’ cybercrime mastermind
Delhi Police has revealed that Niraj Bishnoi, the main accused in the Bulli Bai app case, was in touch with the creator of the Twitter handle “@sullideals”, which was used to create the 'Sulli Deals' app on GitHub
Delhi cops have not shared information about arrest of 'Sulli Deals' app creator, say Indore Police
The Indore police will consider starting an investigation into the matter after the Delhi Police share with them the official details of the case, according to Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra