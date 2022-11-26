Delhi court dismisses Satyendar Jain's plea seeking special food in Tihar jail

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday dismissed Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain’s plea seeking special food in jail.

Special judge Vikas Dhull dismissed Jain’s petition for getting access to fruits and dry fruits in jail.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court observes that Tihar jail records prima facie show that its officials earlier, were providing preferential treatment to Satyendar Jain by providing fruits and vegetables, being Minister of the Government of Delhi, in violation of DPR 2018. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

In his petition, Jain stated that he was not given ‘Jain food’ and access to the temple, adding that he does not eat regular food without going to the temple and was on a ‘religious’ diet of fruits and salad for the past few days.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court had sought a reply from the Tihar Jail authorities regarding the AAP leader’s complaint about not getting proper food. In reply to this, the administration said that there is no request available with the office of the Superintendent Central Jail where Jain had informed about himself observing fast because of his religious beliefs.

Jain has been in Tihar jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a money laundering case in May.

It is pertinent to mention here that his plea comes several days after the BJP released a video of him enjoying a lavish meal in the prison. In the video, he was seen beginning with appetizers and moving on to salads and other nutritious food items along with a packaged drinking water bottles. The short video footage also showed that a man was constantly at his service since the beginning.

