The internet is full of inspiring stories of people who through their courage and determination have shown their potential and also displayed a fighting spirit against all the odds. One such story is now going viral which shows how a Delhi police officer through his extreme efforts managed to lose around 46 kg weight after he started facing several health issues and was overweight.

According to a LokSatya report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro), Jitendra Mani Tripathi was around 130 kg in weight and had several serious underlying health issues.

The senior police officer was also felicitated by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora for his inspiring weight loss journey. Notably, the officer’s Instagram handle is also full of pictures of him which shows how his body transformed from being overweight to becoming fit.

Though his journey was not so easy as it required sincere dedication and discipline.

Delhi cop’s inspiring weight loss journey

The officer had health issues including diabetes, high blood pressure, and increased cholesterol levels, and also weighed over 100 kgs. Speaking to the daily, he said that he began by setting a goal of walking 4.5 lakh steps every month and embarked on this by walking 15,000 daily. Following this routine, he managed to walk over 32 lakh steps in the last eight months.

Besides this, he also had a significant change in his diet and resorted to healthier food than junk. His diet plan did not have carbohydrates in his food or drinks but instead, he opted for a fruit salad diet.

For the full-day meal, he began his day with a salad before his lunch, consumed coconut water or buttermilk instead of aerated drinks in the afternoon, green vegetables and pulses with one or two chapatis for lunch, and finally vegetable soup for dinner.

Following all these, the officer lost 12 inches from his waist and lowered his cholesterol levels. The officer presently weighs 84 kg.

Notably, while the officer is giving major fitness goals to several people, he has also credited his superiors and colleagues for their constant support.

