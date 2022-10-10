Delhi conversion row: Police summon former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will question former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, senior officials said.

He has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others, a senior police official said.

“The former minister will be questioned about his presence in the event and details will be sought from him regarding what happened there”, he said.

Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion event.

The BJP had used the issue to attack AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being “anti-Hindu”.

In a letter shared on Twitter, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity, and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party, alleging the saffron party was doing “dirty politics” on the issue.

Gautam, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or AAP to be in trouble because of him.

Gautam was a part of an event at Delhi’s Ambedkar Bhavan where reportedly around 10,000 Dalits embraced Buddhism, sparking a row.

The BJP following the events questioned the minister’s presence at the event and since then Gautam has resigned and tried to project his presence in a personal capacity.

With inputs from PTI

