Delhi CNG price sees another Rs 2.50 per kg hike, to cost Rs 69.11 a kg today: Check new rates in other cities here

There has been an increase of Rs 9.10 in the price of CNG by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) in the past six days

New Delhi: There has again been a rise of Rs 2.50 per kilogram in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi on Thursday, 7 April 2022. After the price revision by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), CNG in the national capital will be sold at Rs 69.11 per kg.

Notably, there has been an increase of Rs 9.10 in the price of CNG in the past six days.

Alongwith, the National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi, price of CNG has increased in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Karnal, Kanpur, Ajmer among others.

Also, there has been an increase in price of CNG for third consecutive time this month after it was raised on 1 April and 4 April. It is alo eighth such hike in CNG price in 2022.

Here are latest CNG prices across cities

NCT of Delhi – Rs 69.11 per Kg

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – Rs 71.67 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – Rs 76.34 per kg

Gurugram – Rs 77.44 per kg

Rewari – Rs 79.57 per kg

Karnal and Kaithal – Rs 77.77 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur – Rs 80.90 per kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand – Rs 79.38 per kg

On Wednesday, 6 April 2022, CNG prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat witnessed a sharp spike after the government raised input natural gas prices to record levels.

To make CNG used as fuel in automobiles, natural gas is being compressed first. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking as well as other purposes.

Domestic PNG (piped natural gas) price has also increased by Rs 5 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) on 1 April, partially covering the hike in input gas cost, IGL said. The applicable price in Delhi would be Rs 41.61 per SCM (including VAT), where as in Ghaziabad and Noida, the domestic PNG price has been raised by Rs 5.85 to Rs 41.71 per SCM.

Note: Prices may vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields and also purchases imported LNG. In the spot or current market, LNG touched record highs in recent months and on 31 March 2022, the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record $6.10 per million British thermal unit from $2.9.

