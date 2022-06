Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in valley following targeted killings

The remarks come weeks after Kejriwal was criticised for mocking the movie 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal laughed when he was asked about making the movie tax-free in Delhi and sarcastically suggested that the film be uploaded on YouTube

Anguished over "targeted" killing of many Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that they should be given adequate security and their voices should not be "quelled".

In an online press briefing, he also said that terrorist forces don't want communal amity in Jammu & Kashmir as members of the Kashmiri Pandit community are being "targeted and killed", in a reminder of what happened in the 90s.

He also said that 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed this year.

"I demand Kashmiri Pandits be given adequate security and and their voices should not be quelled. They should be allowed to establish their homes in their 'janmabhoomi' (birth place)," Kejriwal said.

"It is my appeal to the Centre that to help Kashmiti Pandits settle in Kashmir, we will all have to work together, and we are ready to play whatever role we can," he said.

Protests against the killing of a Hindu schoolteacher in Kulgam continued to rock several parts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The remarks come weeks after Kejriwal was criticised for mocking the movie 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi Assembly.

Kejriwal laughed when he was asked about making the movie tax-free in Delhi.

The Delhi CM instead suggested that the makeers should instead upload the movie for free on YouTube.

Reacting to Kejriwal's comments, the movie's director Vivek Agnihotri said, "There are people who are fool, then there are mad and then there are idiots. All these three categories of people should be avoided, they should not be answered."

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.