Delhi: Chinese woman among 2 arrested for extorting Rs 150 crore via loan apps

New Delhi: The Delhi Police busted a gang extorting money through loan apps on Wednesday and arrested two people, including a Chinese woman.

According to reports, the accused have allegedly extorted more than Rs 150 crore through extortion via loan apps. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police Special Cell has busted this gang.

According to Prashant Gautam, DCP of IFSO, Delhi Police was receiving many complaints on the NCRP portal that people are being extorted and cheated on the pretext of giving loans through loan app.

“The accused used to morph photographs of the victims and forcibly extort money from them. IFSO took cognizance of this and started analysis of complaints in NCRP. During the analysis of complaints, it was found that more than 100 such apps are involved in loan and extortion rackets. It was found that all the apps are breaching the personal data of the user. Personal data such as user’s contact lists, chats, messages and pictures were being captured and uploaded on servers in India and abroad,” he said.

“It was observed that a common citizen who was in dire need of small loans ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 10000 is being forced to pay in lakhs as well. Due to this, many incidents of suicide of many citizens have also come to the fore in the country. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter, IFSC has started action against such apps,” he added.

“The IFSO had registered cases against these apps and earlier arrested 22 people involved in it. Thereafter raids were conducted by SI Manjeet, SI Manoj under the supervision of ACP Sunil Panchal, it was found that the network is spread over Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other parts of the country. In the raid, a Chinese female citizen Yu Zhang and Haryana resident Vineet Jhaver have been arrested. 3 laptops, 13 mobile phones, 7 credit/debit cards, 2 hard disks, 4 SIM cards and 3 check books have been recovered from them.”

During the interrogation of the arrested accused, it has reportedly been found that they are working at the behest of other Chinese nationals. The investigation of the apps also revealed that some applications were uploaded from China. Other Chinese nationals are being identified in these cases and efforts are being made to trace them and arrest them.

So far, over Rs 150 crore has been transacted through the accounts provided by Vineet Jhawar and Chinese national Yu Zhang.

