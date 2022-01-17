Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flags off first fully electric bus in city, says more 300 to join soon

Kejriwal called the step 'beginning of a new era in the transport sector' in the city and asserted that the move would help control pollution levels

The first electric bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was flagged off by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today, 17 January, 2022. According to Kejriwal, 300 electric buses will soon start plying in the city.

सभी दिल्लीवासियों को बधाई। आज से दिल्ली की सड़कों पर पहली इलेक्ट्रिक बस चलनी शुरू हो गई है। DTC के बेड़े में जल्द ही 300 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें जुड़ेंगी। आप भी अपने वाहन को इलेक्ट्रिक में स्विच कर प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ इस जंग में अपना योगदान ज़रूर दें। pic.twitter.com/7M2nTuvnsc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 17, 2022

The first bus was flagged off at the Indraprastha depot this afternoon. It will run on the 27-kilometre-long Route E44 from Pragati Maidan to IP Depot via ITO, Safdarjung and Ashram.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Delhi Chief Minister called the step “ beginning of a new era in the transport sector” in the city and asserted that the move would help control pollution levels.

According to Kejriwal, the government will add 300 electric buses to the DTC by April 2022. He further stated that his government plans to roll out 2,000 more electric buses within the next few years. As per Hindustan Times, the total number of electric buses in the pipeline is 2,300. Out of the total number, 1,000 will operate under the cluster scheme while 1,300 will be procured by the DTC.

The electric buses are zero-emission, noise-less vehicles that can cover at least 120 kilometres in one full charge. The vehicles take approximately 1-1.5 hours to be fully charged.

The prototype bus flagged off today, has been manufactured by JBM Auto Limited. This is the first time a bus has been inducted into the DTC after 2011.

In February 2022, the DTC is expected to induct 50 more electric buses into its fleet. The buses are also expected to be introduced for mass public transportation in the same month.

The Delhi government will also equip bus depots with charging stations for the electric buses in a phase-wise manner.

According to reports, the government will also construct four hybrid bus depots for both electric and CNG buses in areas including Hsanapur, Rajghar, Bawana and Rajghat.

The plan for e-buses was introduced first in 2018 by the Delhi government.

