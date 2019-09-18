Delhi cabinet approves proposal to pay CBSE exam fees for Class 10, 12 students of government schools

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the government's proposal of paying the CBSE examination fees for Class X and XII students of its schools, a move that will cost the dispensation Rs 57 crore.

Around 3.14 lakh students studying in government and aided schools besides the Patrachar Vidyalayas will benefit from the initiative.

"The Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday, chaired by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the Department of Education's proposal that the Delhi government will pay the CBSE examination fees of Class X and XII students of government and government-aided schools, including taken-over schools and Patrachar schools," a senior government official said.

"The Cabinet decision will benefit around three lakh fourteen thousand students, at a cost of around Rs 57 crore to the government," he added.

The government had announced that it will pay the fees following fee hike by the Central Board of secondary Education (CBSE) notified last month.

The fees for general category students for Class X and XII was recently doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who were paying Rs 375 earlier will now pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects.

In a special arrangement for the national capital, the students were paying Rs 50 only while the rest of the amount was paid by the Delhi government as subsidy. "The amount will be directly paid to the CBSE and the students will not have to take any burden or wait for reimbursements," another official said.