Delhi building fire: At least 27 killed, several feared trapped; President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences
The fire started on the first floor of the building which is the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody
At least 27 people have been killed as a massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building, near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening.
According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, police said.
16 people have died in the fire that broke out in Delhi's #mundka
Robots are also being used to control the fire.
Delhi Fire Officer said that more than 10 people are trapped in the fire and now 10 people have been evacuated and sent to the hospital.#Delhifire #MundakaFire pic.twitter.com/bpJR9Prh9p
— Rajan Kumar Jha (@RealRajanjha) May 13, 2022
Some people jumped off the building as the blaze intensified, officials said. The third floor of the building is yet to be searched, Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director said.
The rescue operation is underway. Earlier in the day, on preliminary probe, it was found that it is a commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.
The fire started on the first floor of the building which is the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody.
President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences
Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.
Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 13, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the tragic fire."
Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he's deeply pained by the incident.
Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all. https://t.co/qmL43Qbd88 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 13, 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Pained by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi fire near Mundka Metro station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2022
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi fire: Three-storey building collapses, 250 bikes damaged
About 250 motorcycles were on Tuesday gutted in a massive fire in a three-storeyed building, which later collapsed, in Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi.
Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi court sends owner, manager of four-storey building to police custody for 14 days
The Delhi government had ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy, the worst fire accident in the national capital since the 1997 Uphaar cinema blaze that claimed 59 lives, and sought a report within seven days.
Delhi: 2 killed, nine injured as fire breaks out at godown in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar
A call was received around 4:20 pm regarding the fire in the godown. Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said an official from the Delhi Fire Service Department.