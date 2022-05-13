India

Delhi building fire: At least 27 killed, several feared trapped; President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences

The fire started on the first floor of the building which is the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody

FP Staff May 13, 2022 22:46:00 IST
A fire broke out in a commercial building in west Delhi on 13 May, 2022. PTI

At least 27 people have been killed as a massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building, near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, police said.

Some people jumped off the building as the blaze intensified, officials said. The third floor of the building is yet to be searched, Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director said.

The rescue operation is underway. Earlier in the day, on preliminary probe, it was found that it is a commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire started on the first floor of the building which is the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody.

President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the tragic fire."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he's deeply pained by the incident.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the injured a speedy recovery.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 13, 2022 23:48:24 IST

