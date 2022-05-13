The fire started on the first floor of the building which is the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody

At least 27 people have been killed as a massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building, near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, police said.

16 people have died in the fire that broke out in Delhi's #mundka

Robots are also being used to control the fire.

Delhi Fire Officer said that more than 10 people are trapped in the fire and now 10 people have been evacuated and sent to the hospital.#Delhifire #MundakaFire pic.twitter.com/bpJR9Prh9p — Rajan Kumar Jha (@RealRajanjha) May 13, 2022

Some people jumped off the building as the blaze intensified, officials said. The third floor of the building is yet to be searched, Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director said.

The rescue operation is underway. Earlier in the day, on preliminary probe, it was found that it is a commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire started on the first floor of the building which is the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody.

President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 13, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the tragic fire."

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he's deeply pained by the incident.

Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all. https://t.co/qmL43Qbd88 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 13, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Pained by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi fire near Mundka Metro station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2022

