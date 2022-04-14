Delhi: At 13 injured after suspected cylinder blast at eatery near Jamia Millia Islamia
Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. No injuries were reported
At least 13 people were injured following a suspected cylinder blast inside an eatery near Jamia Millia Islamia in southeast Delhi on Thursday, Delhi fire officials said.
The blast took place in the basement of a restaurant in Tikona Park area, according to a report by NDTV.
A call about the fire was received at 3.49 pm and three fire tender were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service.
According to the fire department, it is suspected to be either an AC compressor or cylinder blast. All the injured were taken to the Holy Family hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Four fire vehicles were sent to the site.
Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. No injuries were reported.
"We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Garg. Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said.
"A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. No one was reportedly inside the building when the fire broke out. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.
With input from agencies
