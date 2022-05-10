Delhi anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers raze illegal structures in New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, day after Shaheen Bagh stir; AAP MLA detained

SDMC, Central Zone, Chairman, Rajpal Singh said the demolition drive is being carried out in New Friends Colony (NFC) for the welfare of people. School buses, ambulances, fire tenders would be be able to cross and public roads will be clear

Bulldozers rolled the streets of New Friends Colony area of Delhi where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday was carrying out anti-encroachment drive. The civic officials were on Gurudwara Road in NFC to raze illegal temporary structures in area.

SDMC, Central Zone, Chairman, Rajpal Singh said: "People are insisting that we're carrying the (demolition) drive to discriminate against religious identities...we're doing this for their welfare. School buses, ambulances, fire tenders should be able to cross. Public roads should be clear."

#WATCH Bulldozer being brought to New Friends Colony area of Delhi where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive pic.twitter.com/3PorPPiao3 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

He further said that there are some barricades that have been put on the road between Gurudwara to Ashoka Park. This road will be cleared on Tuesday.

Tuesday also saw anti-encroachment demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the capital's Mangolpuri area.

#WATCH Visuals from Delhi's Mangolpuri where an anti-encroachment demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation is taking place pic.twitter.com/a6kUTDghZX — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

The ruling party in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said it was against the anti-encroachment drive and demanded for halting it.

News agency ANI quoted AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat saying, "When people have vacated the area, why are they (North MCD) creating inconvenience to them by using Bulldozers by surrounding them. We're against it & it should be stopped. They need to prove first that there's encroachment."

The police later detained Ahlawat to prevent protests. "The anti-encroachment drive is going on, local MLA (AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat) came here & said what's the need for using JCBs. To prevent the situation from getting jeopardised, we have detained the MLA," DCP, Outer District, Delhi Police, Sammer Sharma said.

#WATCH Anti-encroachment demolition drive underway in Delhi's Mangolpuri by North Delhi Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/8Y9oU8NHeU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

The anti-encroachment demolition drive comes a day after SDMC civic body had to return without executing the action in Shaheen Bagh on Monday following protests by locals and political leaders.

The SDMC plans to carry out the first phase of the demolition drive from 4 to 13 May in several parts of South Delhi.

"Our enforcement teams along with adequate police force and equipment such as bulldozers and trucks have started removing illegally set up kiosks, temporary structures, shanties or shops from near Baudha Dharma Temple, Gurudwara Road and nearby areas in New Friends Colony. Our drive against encroachment will continue," Rajpal Singh told PTI.

SDMC's drive in Shaheen Bagh had witnessed people protesting in large numbers against the action and a complaint was also registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for obstructing the drive.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by the CPI(M) against the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh, saying it cannot interfere in the matter at the instance of a political party.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.