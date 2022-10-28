Delhi: Another inflation blow for common man as auto, taxi fares see big jump

Delhi Auto Taxi Fare News: The Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi has revised the rate charge for auto rickshaw and taxi fares on Friday. Commuters will now have to pay according to the new fare rates for auto rickshaws and taxis.

The Delhi government has increased the minimum fare by Rs. 5. The minimum charges for AC and non-AC taxis have been increased by Rs 4 and Rs 3 respectively.

According to the new rates announced by the Delhi government, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 km has been hiked to Rs 30 from the earlier rate of Rs 25. While the earlier rate per kilometer was Rs 9.5, now it has been increased to Rs 11 per kilometer. However, there has been no change in the rate for night charges.

The rate for taxis has seen an initial increase of Rs 15 for both AC and non-AC. The meter which used to start at Rs 25 earlier will now start at Rs 40. This rate will be applicable for both AC and non AC taxis. After this, there will be an increase of four rupees in the rate per kilometer for AC taxis, while a hike of three rupees has been made for non-AC taxis.

Due to the increasing prices of petrol and diesel, the rates of autos and taxis have been hiked. Now once again the common people will have to bear the brunt of inflation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.