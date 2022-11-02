Delhi Air Pollution: NCPCR asks Kejriwal govt to consider closing down schools

New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognizance of poor air quality in Delhi, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to the Chief Secretary asking the Delhi government to “consider taking a decision to close down schools till the time the air quality of National Capital improves, in view of the best interest of children”.

NCPCR takes sou motu cognizance of poor air quality in Delhi, writes a letter to the Chief Secretary asking govt to "consider taking a decision to close down schools till the time the air quality of National Capital improves, in view of the best interest of children" pic.twitter.com/M4jcEuxju6 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

“The Commission has taken a very serious view of the matter and has expressed serious concern over ‘severe’ air quality impacting health of the children. It seems that Government of NCT of Delhi has failed to take preventive measures in this regard. It is, therefore, strongly recommended by the Commission that Government of NCT should consider taking appropriate action and should consider taking a decision to close down the schools till the time the air quality (AQI) of the national capital improves, in view of the best interest of the children,” read the letter from NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

“An action taken report with respect to decision on the closing down of the schools in Delhi may be shared with the commission within 24 hours and a detailed action taken report may be shared within three days of receipt of this letter,” the letter added.

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Wednesday morning owing to relatively better meteorological conditions, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) saying there is no immediate need to implement curbs, such as a ban on the entry of trucks and a closure of educational institutions, under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The air quality is likely to improve further on the back of stronger winds from Thursday, forecasters said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a wind speed of around 8 kmph in the morning. The slight improvement in the air quality was evident from the better visibility levels (1,500 metres) at the Palam and Safdarjung airports at 9 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 376 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 424 at 4 pm on Tuesday, the worst since December 26 last year when it was 459. It was also the second “severe” air quality day in Delhi this year after January 2 (AQI 404), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from agencies)

