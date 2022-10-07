Delhi: AAP leader insults Hindu Gods, BJP demands apology
New Delhi: A controversy has erupted over a program organized in the presence of Rajendra Pal Gautam, Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Delhi. There have been allegations that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gautam of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. The BJP has
demanded that Gautam must apologize to the Hindu society.
According to reports, on the day of Vijayadashami on Wednesday, a program was held in the presence of AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam at Ambedkar Bhawan located on Rani Jhansi Road in Karolbagh. In this, people not only took initiation into Buddhism, but also took an oath that they would not worship Hindu gods and goddesses and would not consider them as gods.
The video of this event organized in the presence of Rajendra Gautam is being widely circulated on the internet media. Questioning this video, Major Surendra Punia
has tweeted that Arvind Kejriwal’s special minister Rajendra Pal Gautam is conducting mass conversion in Delhi.
Tagging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he further wrote, “from where has he taken the contract to eliminate Sanatan Dharma?”
Former Delhi mayor Yogendra Chandolia, who was a councilor from Karol Bagh, has called it an insult to Hinduism. He said that a citizen can adopt any religion of his own free will, but no one has the right to insult the deities of the majority Hindu society.
“Who is Rajendra Pal Gautam, who says not to worship Lord Vishnu, Shri Krishna and Gauri-Ganesh and not to consider them as God. This is absolutely an insult to the faith
of Hindus. The minister of Delhi government should apologize on this. Also, Arvind Kejriwal should throw out such an anti-Hindu minister from the cabinet,” he posted on Twitter.
Gautam’s reaction on this is not yet available.
